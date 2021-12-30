As omicron rules, some Philly-area districts not ready to return to classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Students in the Philadelphia area and South Jersey have a couple more days to enjoy the winter break before going back to school. The question now: How will classes resume? School districts on both sides of the Delaware River are taking a long look at their plans, given the rising tide of the omicron variant , and some are opting to bring back virtual learning for a while.

Philadelphia schools will stick with in-person learning for now, though, before before Christmas, the district said it would check with the Health Department to see if their guidance would change with the holiday break surge.

The Camden Camden City School District announced Wednesday that they will be going with remote learning for the first two weeks after the holiday break, from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 14. Students will be back in classrooms after Martin Luther King Day.

Superintendent Katrina McCombs wrote in a statement to parents: "Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff. The rising number of COVID-19 and omicron cases is of great concern for all of us, and we believe full, remote learning is the right choice at this time."

Free meals will still be available for all Camden students during the remote learning period. They will be distributed at the schools between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Questions about meals can be directed to the school nutrition team at SchoolNutrition@camden.k12.nj.us or the district's Solutions Center at 856-966-2507.

District officials say free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered every Tuesday at Dudley Family School, 2250 Berwick Street, in Camden.

Pennsauken and Reading are going virtual, too, but only for the first week.

Cheltenham Township School Superintendent Dr. Bryan Scriven sent a letter to families, saying remote learning is a possibility, and he will make a decision by Friday. He said there would be a meeting Thursday with other Montgomery County superintendents and health officials to go over all the data and any updated guidance that the Health Department may have.