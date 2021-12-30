ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

McVitie’s is bringing back its lemon and lime flavoured Jaffa Cakes

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHps9_0dZ10SPC00

McVitie’s will bring back its lemon and lime flavoured Jaffa Cakes next week due to “popular demand”.

The Lemon & Lime Flavour Jaffa Cakes were originally released in 2018 as a limited edition, and McVitie’s says fans have been calling for the biscuit to return since the original run ended.

The revived version of the Jaffa Cake will be available in supermarkets from Monday 3 January, 2022 and will retail for £1.20 per pack.

Instead of the traditional orange flavour of the original Jaffa Cakes, this citrus edition features tangy and zesty lemon and lime paired with dark chocolate and sponge.

One fan of the biscuit said: “Justice for Lemon & Lime Jaffa Cakes! I need them back in my life ASAP.”

Another added: “Sometimes the only ones that made you sad are the only ones that can make things right again… @jaffacakes you know what you need to do. Please bring back the Lemon & Lime flavour.”

Sarah Babb, Marketing Manager for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes at pladis UK&I said the citrus flavour was a “hit” when it was first introduced in 2018.

“Since then, we’ve been inundated with requests from Jaffanatics to bring back this much-loved flavour,” Babb continued.

“So we’re really excited to announce the return of Lemon & Lime Flavour and to offer yet another unique flavour for all to enjoy. It’s the perfect way to brighten up your day!”

Earlier this year, McVitie’s launched a blackcurrant flavoured edition of the Jaffa Cake . This edition replaced the orange jelly centre with a sweet berry filling.

In 2019, the Jaffa Cake was named as Britain’s fourth most popular biscuit in a YouGov poll.

McVitie’s milk chocolate digestives took the top spot, followed by Cadbury fingers, Cadbury milk chocolate digestives and McVitie’s original digestives came in at fifth place.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Lemon Lime Flavour#Yougov#Cadbury
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
Street.Com

Yum's Taco Bell Appears Ready to Bring Back Mexican Pizza

Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell disappointed a lot of its loyal customers when it removed the popular Mexican Pizza from its menu in September 2020. At the time, the company cited a number of reasons including a desire to deliver "a faster and more...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Aldi’s £14 champagne becomes UK bestseller after Moët & Chandon

A £14 own-label champagne from Aldi has become a hit in the UK and is second only to Moët & Chandon in sales as shoppers seek luxury but without the hefty price tag. Veuve Monsigny, available only at the discounter, has overtaken Lanson, one of France’s most storied names, according to figures from the data firm IRI.
DRINKS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
themanual.com

What is the Difference Between Hot Cocoa and Hot Chocolate

Hot cocoa and hot chocolate are not one and the same. While they’re both delicious and tailor-made for this time of year, the recipes and resulting drinks differ quite a bit. As with Pinot Gris and Pinot Grigio or a stout beer compared to a porter, the differences can...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Battle of the supermarkets: Woolworths releases a limited edition Caramilk hot cross bun a day after Coles debuted its vegemite-flavoured Easter treats

Woolworths have launched its new limited-edition Caramilk hot cross buns just one day after Coles released their vegemite and cheese version of the classic Easter treat. Teaming up with Cadbury, Woolworths' indulgent hot cross buns have been made with Caramilk chocolate chips and are just $4.50 for a pack of four.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thespruceeats.com

Lemon Angel Food Cake Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This cake is a classic angel food cake with a lemony twist. While traditional angel food cake acts as a great canvas for other flavors like strawberry, chocolate, or peach, this cake stands all on its own with the addition of lemon. The buttery lemon glaze on this cake pairs deliciously gives the cake a nice look and adds more flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Quick Lemon Lava Cake (25-Minute Recipe)

Desserts with citrus fruits can be really refreshing and sweet! Many people like lava cake and this is probably one of the most ordered cakes in many restaurants all over the world. I really love moist cakes and lava is definitely one of them! However, am kind of bored from the classic chocolate lava cake, so I tried to make something different and more refreshing – and I found this delicious lemon lava cake recipe – easy, zesty and full of flavors!
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Henri's Breakfast Cake (French Pound Cake)

14 tablespoons (1¾ sticks) butter, room temperature, cut into pieces, plus more for buttering the baking pan. 1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the baking pan. ½ ounce (3¼ teaspoons or 11 grams) baking powder. Pinch of salt. 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees....
RECIPES
franchising.com

Cinnaholic’s Winter Menu Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavors

Gourmet Plant-Based Bakery Rings in the New Year with LTO Menu Items. The gourmet bakery is bringing back some fan-favorite flavors for their Winter LTO menu. Not only is Cinnaholic treating customers to two limited-time rolls, but the menu will also include new customizable menu options and featured desserts throughout the winter months.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Chicken Sandwich

Chicken sandwiches aren't just a big deal in the U.S. In Australia, McDonald's fans get the Chicken Big Mac, which made comeback there in December and is now available for a limited time. McDonald's Australia also launched the brand new Bacon Big Mac and brought back onion rings, another fan-favorite offering there.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

414K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy