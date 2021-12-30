New Year’s Eve grocery store hours; what’s open New Year’s Day?
If you are looking for last-minute ingredients for your New Year’s Day meal, most grocery stores will be open, but their hours of operation could be changed.
Below is a list of grocery stores and the hours they will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Albertsons: Store hours vary by location.
Aldi: Stores close at 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.
BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Costco: Most clubs open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.
Food Lion: Hours vary by location.
Fresh Market: Closes at 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Giant Food: Stores close at 9 p.m. Friday, regular hours on New Year’s Day.
Giant Eagle: Stores close at 9 p.m. Friday; and at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Harris Teeter: Regular hours Friday and Saturday.
H-E-B: Regular hours Friday and Saturday.
Hy-Vee: Hours vary by location.
Kroger: Varies by location. Some stores will close early.
Lidl: Closes at 7 p.m. Friday; most stores closed New Year’s Day. New York stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Price Rite: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; normal hours on New Year’s Day.
Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 9 p.m. Friday; hours vary on Saturday.
Ralphs: Varies by location.
Safeway: Varies by location.
Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m. Friday; closed New Year’s Day.
Save A Lot: Varies by location.
Shaw’s: Closes at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ShopRite: Hours vary.
Sprouts Farmer Market: Stores open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; regular hours Saturday.
Target: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Tom Thumb: Regular hours.
Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m. on Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.
Vons: Varies by location.
Walmart: Regular hours.
