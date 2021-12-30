New Year’s Eve grocery store hours; what’s open New Year’s Day?

If you are looking for last-minute ingredients for your New Year’s Day meal, most grocery stores will be open, but their hours of operation could be changed.

Below is a list of grocery stores and the hours they will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Albertsons: Store hours vary by location.

Aldi: Stores close at 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Costco: Most clubs open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Food Lion: Hours vary by location.

Fresh Market: Closes at 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Giant Food: Stores close at 9 p.m. Friday, regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Giant Eagle: Stores close at 9 p.m. Friday; and at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Harris Teeter: Regular hours Friday and Saturday.

H-E-B: Regular hours Friday and Saturday.

Hy-Vee: Hours vary by location.

Kroger: Varies by location. Some stores will close early.

Lidl: Closes at 7 p.m. Friday; most stores closed New Year’s Day. New York stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price Rite: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 9 p.m. Friday; hours vary on Saturday.

Ralphs: Varies by location.

Safeway: Varies by location.

Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m. Friday; closed New Year’s Day.

Save A Lot: Varies by location.

Shaw’s: Closes at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

ShopRite: Hours vary.

Sprouts Farmer Market: Stores open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; regular hours Saturday.

Target: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Tom Thumb: Regular hours.

Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m. on Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Vons: Varies by location.

Walmart: Regular hours.

