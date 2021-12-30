Prescription drug price reform on the line in social spending bill

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday that Americans are concerned about how the price tag of the spending bill will impact their daily lives. REP. LEE ZELDIN: For a while President Biden and others were saying that this bill was going to cost zero. Obviously, everybody for good reason, was highly skeptical of that charge, and even if you are raising taxes to pay for it, it's still spending a certain amount of money that you should acknowledge that price tag as opposed to just saying that it's zero. As a member of the House Financial Services Committee… we had Chairman Powell in front of the committee, Secretary Yellen, and I was asking them whether or not, as they make their inflation estimates, whether or not they are assuming that a bill is passed or not passed… we were just not getting clear answers.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO