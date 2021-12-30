MTA suspends 3 subway lines as COVID-related staffing issues continue

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The MTA suspended service on the B, W and Z subway lines Thursday as a surge of COVID-19 cases continued to impact the transit workforce.

The MTA announced the suspensions Thursday morning, saying, “Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're running as much train service as we can with the crews we have available.”

As an alternative to the B, riders can use Q trains in Brooklyn and D trains in Manhattan and the Bronx. Instead of the W, they can use N trains in Queens or R trains in Manhattan, officials said. The MTA said J trains were making local stops in Brooklyn and Queens since the Z trains weren't running.

Other lines were experiencing issues as well Thursday, including number 2 trains. The MTA said number 5 trains were making local stops in the Bronx to provide local service.

The MTA also suspended W and Z trains on Wednesday . See the latest updates at MTA.info .

Earlier this week, the MTA warned that subway service would be impacted because of COVID-related staffing issues, saying, “This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.”

Demetrius Crichlow, New York City Transit’s senior vice president for the subway, said that over the past week there had been a 25% jump in the number of workers calling out sick.

Coronavirus-related staffing issues were also impacting the FDNY and NYPD.