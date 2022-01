Over the past few weeks, the Omicron variant has taken hold in not only the United States but around the world. The new variant is highly transmissible, and those who have been both vaccinated and boosted have found themselves also becoming infected — although almost all of those cases seem to be mild. One place where a virus like COVID can thrive is on cruise ships, and many of them have been experiencing a drastic increase in positivity rates, with some being unable to dock at ports due to the number of positive cases on board. The island of St. Thomas has even told cruise ship Guests that they may not disembark when they reach the island as St. Thomas officials try to stop the spread of the virus.

