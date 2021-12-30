ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WEATHER AWARE: Storm activity picks up later this afternoon as we remain unsettled through New Years

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiGCP_0dZ0ze7h00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern has set in as we see spring-like conditions with a very humid and warm atmosphere which is prime for a severe weather threat.

We remain Weather Aware for Thursday as we await a line of thunderstorms that will be slow moving towards the south and southeast. As this line moves into the News 3 viewing area damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible along with an isolated spin-up tornado risk. We could also potentially see a localized flash flooding threat where we see storms train over the same area until this system clears our area later tonight.

This system clears Thursday night, but the boundary lifts back northward heading into Friday morning with more showers and thunderstorms. At this time, the threat looks very low for Friday; however, Saturday’s cold front will bring a bigger punch to the southeast.

We are Weather Aware heading into the New Year with a stronger cold front. This front will bring again a threat for severe storms. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and flooding will be possible. Timing still remains fluid for the arrival of this system, but as the storm system clears us expect a big cool down for the first week of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Severe weather damage in the Wiregrass

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe weather was reported hitting the Wiregrass on Sunday afternoon. In Dothan, high wind peaks of 65 miles per hour were reported but those wind speeds have not been confirmed. Winds however were strong enough to knock over a tree that then took down a power line on Haisten Drive […]
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#We Remain#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

Piedmont urging virtual visits amid increased COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With an influx of COVID-19 cases, Piedmont is urging patients to utilize virtual visits and telemedicine in an effort to reduce the spread of the disease. Officials say Piedmont has offered telemedicine with many of it practices for several years. That includes many primary care physicians. Most visits are conducted over […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak Tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WRBL News 3

Delta adding nonstop flights from Birmingham, Huntsville to Indianapolis for College Football Playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines is offering college football fans in the Southeast a new route to the national championship this year via direct flights to Indianapolis. Starting Jan. 8, flights to Indianapolis will depart from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Huntsville International Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. All returning flights are scheduled for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy