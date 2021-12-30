ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota GR Corolla Flashes Manual Transmission

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We were bitterly disappointed when Toyota decided not to offer its popular Gazoo Racing Yaris here in the United States. But the Japanese automaker will soon make up for that major letdown, developing a GR Corolla for the North American market. The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla should use the same 1.6-liter...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Arrives With Multiple Cool Flavors

It doesn't include the Gazoo Racing model we were waiting for, but Toyota has released new information for the 2022 Corolla family. This includes the 2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, and the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. None of the three cars has any major changes, so this can best be described as a mid-year update.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota To Revive MR2 With Help From Suzuki

If there's a hero-to-zero-to-hero story of the modern automotive world, it has to be that of Toyota. Once the pioneers that brought us the 2000GT, AE86, Supra, and the MR2, the brand became an insipid manufacturer of the Prius and other automotive appliances that put you to sleep quicker than a shot of NyQuil. But after Akio Toyoda apologized to the world for producing boring cars, the brand has turned itself around. Not only have we seen the revival of the Supra, two generations of the Toyota 86, and a Corolla that looks good and drives even better, but we're even on the verge of getting a hot hatch in the new GR Corolla. But there's one modern revival fans have been clamoring for that has yet to come to fruition. Toyota still doesn't have a modern successor to the famous MR2. That could all change as a report from Japan's Best Car Web suggests Toyota is enlisting the help of Suzuki and Daihatsu to build a mid-engined sports car.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corolla#Manual Transmission#The Manual#Vehicles#Japanese#North American#Yaris
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
fordauthority.com

1984 Ford Mustang SVO With Just 13K Miles Up For Auction

The Ford Mustang SVO has long represented an interesting footnote in the pony car’s illustrious history, a unique-looking machine with turbocharged four-cylinder power that represented a big departure for the iconic model. We’ve seen the values of nicely kept SVOs creep up in recent years, and that should include this very nice 1984 Ford Mustang SVO that’s currently up for grabs over at Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
manofmany.com

New Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Takes Aim at Bronco, Wrangler

Toyota might have been late to the EV party but it sure did gatecrash in style with no less than 16 EVs unveiled at a recent event. Amongst the myriad of concept cars, one caught our eye and it is a midsize SUV destined to revive the FJ Cruiser moniker. Currently being called as the Compact Cruiser EV, the name does partly give away its intentions of being an all-electric Ford Bronco rival.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross ‘Checks’ the 2022 Honda CR-V

The first-ever Toyota Corolla Cross combines the successful pedigree of the best-selling Corolla compact car and Toyota’s SUV lineup, resulting in a highly desirable crossover SUV. With so much fanfare and impressive features, the Corolla Cross “checks” the Honda CR-V, a longtime crossover SUV. However, the CR-V shows its strengths as well in this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2022 Honda CR-V comparison.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Top Speed

Drag Race: Lexus RC-F Vs Toyota GR Supra

Drag races are particularly interesting when they are between two very different cars. With this in mind, Sam CarLegion gives us another drag race between two very different Toyota products. On one side, we have the light and nimble Toyota GR Supra, while on the other, a Lexus RC-F that can best be described as a Japanese muscle car. Both cars send power to the rear axle, but that’s about all they have in common.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Best Tuning Jobs Of 2021

It's been another exciting year for the automotive industry, and although the general focus has been on new electric vehicles and semi-autonomous technologies, the aftermarket has been making waves too. SEMA once again showed us that even the latest creations from automakers across the globe can benefit from some creative thinking. We've also seen older cars being completely transformed and given new life as Singer's magnificent DLS was shown in various forms as customers began taking delivery. Various tuners have also tried to improve the look of the BMW M3 and M4, but for this article, we're focusing on the cars that really blew our hair back in new ways. In no particular order, here are some of the standout builds from this year's most prolific perfectionists.
JOBS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is Japanese automaker Toyota’s newest compact SUV model. The new SUV is a spin on the popular Toyota Corolla model. Here are three reasons to avoid the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is too weak to be exciting. The 2022...
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition is exclusive to North America

Typically when Toyota makes a special edition version of its Supra sports car or any other sports car, the vehicles are exclusive to Japan. Toyota has confirmed the GR Supra A91-CF Edition will be exclusive to North America, however, and only 600 units will be produced. The limited-edition car gets a carbon fiber body kit and a duckbill rear spoiler.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All Our Favorite Future Car Renderings Of 2021

The humble render is one of the most fun you can have as an automotive writer. These days manufacturers unveil their vehicles in stages, starting with a heavily disguised model getting snapped by the paparazzi. Then an insider reveals a few choice bits of information, following another round of paparazzi pics with less camouflage. Eventually, the car is "leaked" a few hours before it's supposed to make its debut.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

7 Cars That Couldn't Save Their Brands

In reality, few automakers are successful in the long term. For every Ford, there's a Kaiser Frazer, DeSoto, Tucker, DeLorean, and, of course, an Edsel. Edsel was a brand brought into being by Ford, and that appears to be one way brands survive - by buying or creating brands that they're willing to sacrifice when the main brand gets in trouble or the new brand starts to fail. That doesn't mean executives just shrug their shoulders when the balance sheet starts getting wonky. Those brands make money when they're successful, and, just as importantly, that success reflects well on the holding company. More independent companies don't have that luxury, take DeLorean, for example, and rarely get to release a new car as a Hail Mary. Either way, here are some of those cars that couldn't save an automotive brand.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda's Smallest Car Isn't Actually A Mazda

If you're looking for a small city car, there are quite a few options out there. The Mazda CX-3 is one good option and the Mazda 3 is another but even those look gargantuan compared to the offerings of the automaker in other markets. In countries like Japan, where the populace is not obsessed with towing capacity, V8 engines, and sheer size, tiny kei cars are immensely popular. But why design and engineer something cheap from scratch when you can just copy someone else's homework? That's what Mazda has now done with the Carol, a cute little city car based on the Suxuki Alto.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 First Test: Supra or Subpar?

Drive enough cars, and you come to realize the biggest and most powerful versions aren't necessarily the best. In fact, many of history's most celebrated cars have prioritized a balanced driving experience over outright power and speed. We wondered if this would be the case with the 2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0, the entry-level version of Toyota's recently resurrected sports car.
CARS
webbikeworld.com

Mini Toyota GR “Yaris Jr.” Sports a ZX-14 Superbike Engine

Some Guys Put a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 Engine into a mini Toyota GR Yaris. What do you do when you build a mini-cager but want to have a bit of extra fun?. Chuck an inline four at it and see how the wheelbase handles the rest, of course. A recent...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota GR Supra Gets Small Price Bump, Starts At $44,215

We knew back in July that the 2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition would cost a lot. At the time, reports indicated the coupe would cost $64,275, but the price has increased slightly since due to a $30 increase in the car’s destination charge. It’s now $1,025, which officially takes the limited-edition Supra’s starting price to $64,305, well above the starting price of the 2022 Supra 3.0 Premium. All prices include the destination charge.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

New Toyota GR Corolla Teased During GR 86 Promo Clip

Toyota continues to tease the forthcoming GR Corolla and just a few weeks after offering us a sneak peek of the hot hatch in promotional images for a lesser Corolla variant, the company’s marketing department has teased the car during a promotional clip for the GR 86. This video...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy