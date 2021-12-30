Holiday gin cocktails that make any celebration more festive

In Las Vegas, we like to theme our offerings—so why not our cocktails, too? Get into the spirit by sipping on some libations made exclusively for the holidays. At locals favorite property Green Valley Ranch, check out Winter at the Terrace, decked out in photo-worthy holiday décor. Enjoy cocktails under tons of twinkling lights and by a firepit with live music on the weekends. Try the My True Love Gave To Me cocktail with Grey Goose La Poire, green chartreuse, thyme, mint lemon and mineral water. Red Rock Resort, Green Valley’s sister property, transforms its indoor-outdoor poolside lounge into Tinsel Town with igloos, firepits, live DJs, Instagram-worthy backdrops and a ton of specialty cocktails like the Holiday Spirits with Hennessey Black, velvet falernum, apple juice, Angostura bitters and lemon. Or try the Nice Until Proven Naughty with Stoli Vanil, Baileys, spiced demerara and cream.
