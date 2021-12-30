It's been a mild winter so far in Galesburg. Here's the plan once the snow falls

GALESBURG — While many municipalities have said snow removal efforts could be hampered this winter due to staffing and cost issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it will be business as usual in Galesburg, a city official says.

"There are no proposed changes to the snow removal plans for this winter season," said City of Galesburg Director of Public Works Wayne Carl. "We currently have adequate staffing levels and will be able to plow the streets promptly as in previous years."

Due to an unseasonable and record-setting mild winter, city of Galesburg snowplows have not left their garages so far this season. Galesburg received a light dusting of snow in November and saw its first snow of the season Tuesday.

Carl detailed the city's snow removal plan in a Q&A with The Register-Mail.

What to expect from public works this winter

Q: When will plows or salt trucks be used?

Carl: The city's snow policy has been in place for a very long time and has proven to be an effective policy to balance manpower, overtime costs, materials usage, and level of service to the traveling public. Whenever there is 2 inches of snow a snow emergency is declared and all the bridges and streets are plowed and salted. When there is less than 2 inches of snow all the bridges and the primary streets and all intersections are salted.

Q: Will there be any new techniques or equipment used?

Carl: No, we will be utilizing the treated salt as we have in the past. It is treated with BIOMELT AG 64 Liquid Surface Treatment which is an Anti-icing/Deicing fluid that is a natural agricultural product that is less corrosive than salt brine and is effective for melting ice and snow down to a temperature of - 40 degrees F. We have used this product for the last nine years. It is mixed with the salt and stored in the salt storage building and then is ready for use.

Q: When is salt or an ice melt actually used?

Carl: Whenever there is any form of freezing precipitation on the pavement, the salt trucks go out and salt. In addition, due to frost developing on bridges, anytime the freezing temperatures are forecast, the bridges are salted beginning at 4 a.m.

Q: How many plows do you have, and how many employees are used for snow issues?

Carl: We utilize 13 large dump truck plows, 10 pickup trucks with plows, three end loaders, and one motor grader. We have 27 people out in total and they are from the Street Division, Park and Rec. Department, and the water division.

Snow emergency kicks in with 2 inches

Q: Are there any changes to the snow emergency policy? Briefly, how does it work?

Carl: No changes are proposed. When we start getting freezing precipitation the city activates the salt patrol which consists of seven dump trucks with salt spreaders that salt the bridges, main roads, and all intersections. If the precipitation continues to where 2 inches or more will be received, then a snow emergency is declared and all 27 people are called in to plow and salt. The main roads are cleared first and salted and then the residential lower traffic streets are completed next. If we get a storm that drops the snow quickly we can have it cleaned up in about 8 hours.

If the storm lingers it may take twice that amount of time. If there is a lot of blowing snow or it is extremely cold it also adds to the time. The next night after a snow emergency, all the city crews will come back in at midnight when traffic is light and will pickup all the snow in the downtown area and haul it out of the downtown. The city will also clear all parking lots at that time. Sometimes if the snow storm lasts for an extended period or we receive a large amount of snowfall, the downtown might not be able to get picked up until the second night after the storm.

In a typical year, the city has five to six snow emergencies and uses between 2,500 and 3,000 tons of salt in a winter season. The City currently has about 2,300 tons of salt in our storage facility and will receive periodic shipments of salt during the winter.