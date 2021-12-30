Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias To 10-Day Hardship Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies handed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets with their third consecutive loss on Monday and this was thanks in large part to another offensive explosion by Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The 22-year-old went off for 36 points against KD and his Nets as he led Memphis to a 118-104 statement win.
Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. Rondo was just sent to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade between the Cavs, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing DaQuan Jeffries (DAY-quan) to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jeffries (6-5, 230) has appeared in 44 games (five starts) in his first two NBA seasons and...
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Houston Rockets center Christian Wood didn’t have the best Saturday game. Aside from being benched at the start of their showdown with the Denver Nuggets, he was also reprimanded by assistant coach John Lucas II. And the root cause of it all? His effort. According to Shams Charania of...
We all know Kobe Bryant was extremely meticulous, no matter what he intended to do. His work ethic put him on a different level compared to the rest of the NBA players of his era, making him one of the most respected players around the league during and after his active days.
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
There isn’t a team with a better record in the Eastern Conference than the Brooklyn Nets, who are 20-8 and are riding a three-game win streak. The team has been led by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden while Kyrie Irving has not yet appeared in a single game.
The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
