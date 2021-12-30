ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’

By Char&#039;Nese Turner, Katie Smith
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mtTr_0dZ0y90K00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — New guidelines shortening COVID-19 quarantine times are about keeping people at their jobs, and does not signal the pandemic is letting up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci joined “Morning in America” on Thursday to discuss the country’s plan for mitigating the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 and to answer NewsNation viewer questions live. He also elaborated on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s changing recommendations for asymptomatic patients, noting that the shorter isolation period could help keep “society running.”

“There is no magic number” of vaccinations or cases to signal the end of the pandemic, Fauci said. “It’s when the level of … virus is so low in society that it doesn’t interfere with our function. Three hundred thousand (cases) per day is not out of it. You want to get very, very low.”

Dr. Fauci: The full NewsNation interview and transcript

New cases of COVID-19 have soared to the highest levels on record in recent days. There are now more than 265,000 cases per day on average in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University . The CDC also reported 377,014 COVID cases on Dec. 29.

But the solution to the spread of COVID-19 is more complicated than setting the nation’s sights on a targeted number of daily infections, Fauci said. The severity of the cases are important. So far, the omicron variant is not making people as sick as previous COVID-19 versions, and booster shots are helping to prevent serious infection.

“What’s important is getting a level of hospitalization that’s quite low so that people are not concerned that if they get infected, they’re going to wind up seriously ill, so that it’s a very unusual event when someone gets hospitalized,” Fauci said. “As opposed to now, when we have in the hospital at any given time 70-80,000 people. That’s not where we want to be. We need to be much lower than that.”

The CDC recently outlined new COVID-19 guidelines that recommend a five-day isolation period for those infected with COVID-19. Under the new rules, all Americans who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate themselves for five days and wear a mask for another five, even among family at home. Boosted Americans who are close contacts of a confirmed case do not need to isolate, provided they’re wearing masks for 10 days after they were exposed.

Health officials ask for small NYE parties as COVID surges

The decision, Fauci said, strikes a balance of keeping Americans safe without “drain(ing) society of their very critical workers.”

“It’s not 100% risk-free but then again nothing is 100% risk-free,” Fauci said.

The updated guidelines aren’t a reflection that asymptomatic people are less contagious, rather how long a person is contagious for, Fauci said.

“The first five days it’s much more likely that you have the capability of transmitting it whether you’re with symptoms or without symptoms,” Fauci said.

That likelihood “diminishes considerably” in the second five days, he said.

To avoid the spread of the virus, Fauci has suggested smaller gatherings ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy New Year, I would strongly recommend that this year we not do that,” he said.

Earlier this week he suggested the administration should consider requiring people on domestic flights to be vaccinated. Though he clarified it would only happen if things get “dramatically” worse, he said it’s “on the table” alongside several other mitigations.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Related
WKBN

Fauci: CDC mulling another change to isolation guidelines

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

We’re About to Lose Track of the Pandemic

As the Omicron variant sprints to dominance across the United States, the country’s ability to track the resulting infections is about to evaporate. There are multiple reasons for this. The first is that the United States can’t do enough tests. Where cases are rising quickly, demand has already outstripped testing capacity, leaving people standing in long lines, many in bad weather. CDC rules specify that the only way a COVID-19 infection gets counted as a confirmed case is if it’s identified via PCR test or genomic sequencing. Booked-up testing sites and clogged test-processing labs—and the necessary shift toward rapid antigen tests, which can’t officially confirm a case even when their results are reported to public-health authorities—mean that many infections simply won’t get counted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Newsnation#Johns Hopkins University#Covid#Omicron
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTLA

California calls for stricter COVID isolation for infected people amid omicron surge

With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Do at-home COVID tests detect the omicron variant?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY1

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Fauci: 'It's safe enough to get those kids back to school'

As schools across the country are set to resume in-person classes after the winter break, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging parents to vaccinate children over 5 to add an additional level of safety. "I plead with parents to please seriously consider vaccinating your children," Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser,...
EDUCATION
WKBN

WKBN

