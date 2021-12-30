These Were The Trends That Reigned Supreme in 2021

Love it or hate it, Y2K style was a big topic this year both on the runway (see Blumarine) and in the streets, though interpretations of the trend, which pushes against the boundaries of “good” taste, differed from city to city. In Shanghai, the early-’00s influence showed up in the form of bold pants in various neons and prints; in Paris, scarves became midriff-baring tops. Miniskirts almost as tiny as the ones shown at spring 2022 Miu Miu ruled the streets of London, while in Milan and New York, crop tops and logo baby tees were all the rage. The finishing touch to any aughts-inspired outfit is a Fendi Baguette, beloved by Carrie Bradshaw back then (that iconic episode aired on October 8, 2000) and trendy Danes today.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO