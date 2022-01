Skateboarding in middle age helps people navigate depression, bond with their children and cope with personal trials, a study has found.Older people who take part in the sport say it has a “spiritual meaning” in their lives and boosts their wellbeing and happiness.Skateboarding allows them access to a community and gives them an identity separate from other parts of their lives.One reason could be because the measure of success in skateboarding is more fluid compared with other sports, and failure is seen as part of the activity.Dr Paul O’Connor, from the University of Exeter carried out 30 interviews with...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO