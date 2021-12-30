ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ride of Tears to honor children lost to gun violence

By Maurice Miller, Morgan Mitchell, Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhMQv_0dZ0wxFx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The final Ride of Tears of 2021 happened Thursday to honor the parents of children whose lives were taken this year due to gun violence.

Over 60 children have been killed in Memphis in the last two years and many people have had enough. This year, 31 kids were killed in the Bluff City.

The ride began at 2:45 in the parking lot of the former Crystal Palace on South 3rd Street.

“We have parents that don’t have closure and are not going to have closure because they’re losing their babies. It is not just that easy to have closure when losing a child,” one community leader said.

Fight during hair appointment leads to shooting

On Thursday, you could see a big caravan all over town leading the Ride of Tears as locals make their voices heard.

It visited several neighborhoods where kids have been killed this year including King Street in Orange Mound where 12 year-old Artemis Rayford died after a shooting on Christmas Day . His family is still reeling from the loss.

“Hard, devastating, it’s some stuff we got to live with for the rest of our lives, so we just try to be around our loved ones to help us get through it,” Doneisha Eddings said.

This year, Memphis has had at least 340 people murdered, a record year for violence in the city. Johnnetta Hughes’s son is among those who were killed.

“I’ll never forget it, 8:11 a.m. my phone ring, and I heard was screaming,” Hughes said. “All he did was try to pick up his girlfriend up. By the time she was walking outside, ‘he gone. He gone.'”

Memphis police told us that they have solved nearly 65 percent of the city’s homicides this year, but there are families still waiting for justice.

If you know anything about an incident or shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Councilman helps woman attacked and robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed in the middle of a busy Memphis street. City councilman Chase Carlisle said he witnessed the attack Monday morning at Poplar and Cleveland and stopped to help the woman. Police said she was yelling at a man to stop following her. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 children shot in violent start for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a record-setting year of violence for Memphis, this is not how the community wanted to start year but it’s become a reality that we are left to deal with. Three crimes scenes with two different outcomes and one resounding message. Memphis must do better. It’s a sentiment echoed by many in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘She got internal bleeding on her brain:’ Update on 3-year-old shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of 3-year-old Ayanna Morris is counting their blessings after police say she was shot inside her Nutbush home on New Year’s Eve. Her uncle, Jamayl Morris, said Ayanna was playing on a tablet when celebratory gunfire flew into her home, striking her in the neck. “That’s my angel, that’s my […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man robs woman at Walmart in broad daylight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged for robbing a woman for her paycheck in broad daylight in Hickory Hill, authorities say. Police said the robbery occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Hickory Hill on Dec. 14 around 3 p.m. According to court reports, 22-year-old Marcus Stewart approached a woman’s vehicle in the parking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Woman dead after struck by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle. Police say the incident happened at Highland and Coleman. The woman did not survive her injuries. They also say the responsible party remained on the scene. MPD says this is an ongoing traffic investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He actually passed away in his girlfriend’s arms’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cindy Reaves is a mother looking for answers after her son was shot last October 27 just after 1 a.m. “I’m angry that somebody decided to play God in front of my house and take my child’s life,” Reaves said. Joshua Reaves was 17 years old when his life was cut short. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis breaks homicide record for 2nd year in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first homicide of 2022 came just after Memphis Police say 2021’s homicide number broke the record set by the city in 2020. Police reported 346 homicides in 2021, with 304 of them classified as murders. According to police, 332 homicides were reported in 2020 with 290 being murders. Last year saw […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Memphis Police#Weather#Christmas#Crimestoppers
WREG

Woman shot and killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Frayser Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at 2003 Burnham before 4 p.m. A woman was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Ford Focus. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday. Police said the shooting happened at 9:53 a.m. in the 4000 block of Stowe Street. When officers responded to the call, they said that they did not locate a victim at the residence. Police said they were later told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in overnight house fire in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a massive overnight house fire in Frayser on Tuesday, officials say. Firefighters were called out to a home on the 3100 block of Range Line Road around 3:30 a.m. One male fire victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where later died. A woman was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DCS: Youth did not start Fayette County facility fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn.– There is new information on a weekend disturbance at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County. Tuesday, from the perimeter of Wilder Youth Development Center all appeared to be quiet. A far cry from January 1st when, according to officials from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, youth in two dorms broke […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man charged after shooting girlfriend to death, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after being charged with first degree murder when a woman was killed inside her car on Saturday in East Memphis, the city’s first homicide of 2022. A family is in mourning after the first homicide of 2022, and a mother told us her 20-year-old daughter is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video of another smash and grab burglary in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for six males who broke into a City Gear on Lamar just before dawn Monday morning. Police said the thieves were in a black Chevy Malibu and a dark SUV and were caught on camera taking Nike shoes and assorted clothing out of the store. Employees think they got […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Another complaint about rats at Family Dollar facilities

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A possible rat infestation at a Family Dollar facility was caught on camera again. A former employee sent WREG videos and photographs of numerous rats inside the company’s West Memphis, Arkansas distribution center. Robert Bradford said he was fired after he posted a video of him trying to feed a rat […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man accused of robbing pharmacy delivery driver, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a pharmacy delivery driver on Monday around 12:00 p.m. While the pharmacy driver was making deliveries in the area of Jordan Street, the Dyersburg Police Department said a man approached the delivery vehicle. Police say the man robbed snatched a bag of […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

WREG

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy