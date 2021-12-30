ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, highs in upper 30s

By Mike Janssen
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mostly cloudy through Thursday night with highs in the upper...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Increasing clouds Tuesday with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Winds: S 10-15 G25. High: 32. Mostly cloudy tonight with windy conditions. Winds: W 15-20 G35. Low: 15. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, 20% AM light snow, flurries...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

7-Day Forecast: Coldest night of the year ahead leads into sunny, brisk Monday

Some lingering snow showers possible along the lake Sunday morning, but the rest of us are done with snow, at least for today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies across the area to start Sunday and then those clouds will clear out to some sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a very brisk and chilly day. Temperatures across the area will hover in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds out of the northwest between 5-15 miles per hour will make it feel much colder than that. Wind chill readings expected in the single digits for most of your Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
WGN TV

What is the record for December thunderstorms in the Chicago?

What is the record for December thunderstorms in the Chicago? I’ve encountered several this December and don’t remember anything like this. December thunderstorms, while rare in Chicago, are not unprecedented. Chicago averages 38 thunderstorm days a year, but December’s average is less than one. The city has officially recorded two t-storms this December, occurrences on both sides of midnight on December 26-27, but there were two other days with t-storms in the metro area: 12/10 and 12/15. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that December, 1982 holds the record with four thunderstorm days. With a strong El Nino in effect, that December also stands as the city’s wettest, logging 8.56 inches of precipitation. T-storms occurred on December 2, 23rd, 24th, and 28th. Runner-up was December, 1975 with three thunderstorm days.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon
WGN News

Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic frustrated air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. A winter storm in the Mid-Atlantic and the continued spread of the omicron variant have caused cancellations to move into Monday, with nearly 200 flights canceled between […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy