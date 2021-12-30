ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm December continues until cold front arrives Sunday

 5 days ago

Hot and muggy weather continues before a huge cold front arrives Sunday.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We will finish 2021 with unseasonably warm weather before winter returns on Sunday. Thursday and Friday both feature near-record warmth in the lower 80s along with a humid breeze and perhaps a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. The rain chance will be lower than the past few days.”

THURSDAY: 30% scattered showers and storms. Low risk for an isolated strong to severe storm.  Near record warmth. Breezy. Low: S 70, N 68. High: 82.

FRIDAY - NEW YEAR'S EVE: Near record warmth. Breezy. Low: S 70, N 68. High: 82. Midnight temperature: 73°.

SATURDAY - NEW YEAR'S DAY: 30% scattered showers and a few storms. Windy. Near record warmth. Low: S 71, N 67. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Dry, raw and windy with temperatures in the 40s most of the day, feeling like 30s with the wind. Low: S 69, N 67. High: 52, then falling. Afternoon temps: 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Morning freeze north of the lake, possibly a hard freeze.
Morning freeze to frost conditions south of the lake. Low: S 34, N 27. High: 51.

TUESDAY: Clear skies and cool. Low: S 40, N 30. High: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows: S 50, N 40. High: 70.

