The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are among the best phones it's possible to buy in 2022 thanks to their great all-round performance and superb camera skills. But being the impatient, demanding tech addict that I am, I've already set my sights on the rumored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We almost certainly won't see these phones until this coming fall, but I thought it was worth getting my wishlist in early to give Apple the time it needs to put all of my ideas into action. Because that's how it works, right?

CELL PHONES ・ 15 HOURS AGO