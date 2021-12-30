ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Gasoline Price to Increase at Record Pace in 2022

By Nick Torres
theeastcountygazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans may see a $4 increase per gallon of gasoline next year, according to a new forecast by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and energy demand. “We could see a national average that flirts with, or in a worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds $4 a gallon,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s...

