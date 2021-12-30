U.S. Gasoline Price to Increase at Record Pace in 2022

Some people can become very angry over the price of gasoline. Some of these fine folks just happen to be members of Congress and even the President of the United States. Joe Bide, who currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue but represented Delaware in the Senate for many years, has thrown numerous rocks at the oil industry since his first day in office. He has prohibited the construction of a pipeline, reduced permitting of exploration on federal lands, increased regulation of oil and natural gas production, authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and pleaded with OPEC to increase production. All of these actions are designed to reduce the price of petroleum or to increase the cost of producing petroleum, or simply bankrupt oil companies across the U.S.

