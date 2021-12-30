2021 Year in Review

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The public can now apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, also known as LIHWAP. It’s a temporary, emergency program to help low income families pay overdue water bills. You can receive a grant for your drinking water and one for your wastewater service. For the application process, you will need: • Names of people in your household; • Dates of birth for all household members; • Social Security numbers for all household members; • Proof of income for all household members; and • A recent water bill. You can apply online, in-person and by phone. A paper application option is coming soon. • Online: www.compass.state.pa.us • Paper (Coming Soon): Download application, print, fill it out, and return it to your local county assistance office. • Phone: Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or call PA Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired. • In-Person: Applications are available at your local county assistance office. Click here for Allegheny County’s Services and Assistance page.

