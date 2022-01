In its 2022 preview teaser, released earlier today, HBO Max provided fans with their first look at Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, a new animated series slated for release next year. Set in the world of the '80s holiday classic Gremlins, the series is a prequel that centers on Mr. Wing, who first brought Gizmo to the United States. In the first (short) video from the series, you can see what looks like Gizmo walking on a spinning birdcage, treading water and staying upright. There is no specific release date yet for the series, but it would not be entirely surprising if it was released close to the holidays next year.

