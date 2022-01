The Kewanee Boilermakers closed out the Marseilles Holiday tournament on a high note by defeating Serena 66 to 53. Niko Powe led the Boilermakers with 21 points while sophomore Brady Clark added 12 and the Boilermakers got strong contributions off the bench from James Conner and Brendon Lewis. After the game came more good news as Niko Powe was selected to the All Tournament team for his terrific play throughout the tournament. A full wrap up of the final game for Kewanee at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament is below courtesy of Kewanee High School.

