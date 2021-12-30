ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

New Year’s Eve grocery store hours; what’s open New Year’s Day?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rho3j_0dZ0vD3g00

If you are looking for last-minute ingredients for your New Year’s Day meal, most grocery stores will be open, but their hours of operation could be changed.

Below is a list of grocery stores and the hours they will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Albertsons: Store hours vary by location.

Aldi: Stores close at 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Costco: Most clubs open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Food Lion: Hours vary by location.

Fresh Market: Closes at 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Giant Food: Stores close at 9 p.m. Friday, regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Giant Eagle: Stores close at 9 p.m. Friday; and at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Harris Teeter: Regular hours Friday and Saturday.

H-E-B: Regular hours Friday and Saturday.

Hy-Vee: Hours vary by location.

Kroger: Varies by location. Some stores will close early.

Lidl: Closes at 7 p.m. Friday; most stores closed New Year’s Day. New York stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price Rite: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close at 9 p.m. Friday; hours vary on Saturday.

Ralphs: Varies by location.

Safeway: Varies by location.

Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m. Friday; closed New Year’s Day.

Save A Lot: Varies by location.

Shaw’s: Closes at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

ShopRite: Hours vary.

Sprouts Farmer Market: Stores open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; regular hours Saturday.

Target: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Tom Thumb: Regular hours.

Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m. on Friday and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Vons: Varies by location.

Walmart: Regular hours.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What’s open—and closed—on New Year’s Day 2022?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For all the hoopla leading up to it, New Year’s Day is generally a pretty sedate holiday. People are still recovering financially from the big December holidays and, having stayed up late the night before (perhaps partying a bit too hard), there’s not a real demand to gather.
NASDAQ
The Kitchn

6 Not-to-Be-Missed Trader Joe’s Groceries That Just Hit Stores

There’s something about stepping inside a Trader Joe’s that makes me feel like a kid in a candy store — happy, elated, and, most of all, curious about what I’m going to find. Every time I visit a Trader Joe’s (about two or three times a month), I’m always greeted with a selection of new products I haven’t seen or tried before. The variety and newness, coupled with knowing that just about everything I’ve tried at Trader Joe’s is delicious, have me certain that I’m going to find something good on every trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mental_Floss

Aldi's 'Aisle of Shame,' Explained

Over the past several years, discount grocery retailer Aldi has built up a loyal shopper base that rivals those of Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s. In addition to its low prices and quarter premium for shopping carts, it’s also attracted attention for what Aldi aficionados have dubbed its ‘Aisle of Shame.’ What’s Aldi’s Aisle of Shame? For Aldi fans, it’s the most exciting part of the store—one they can spend hours discussing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Store Hours#Grocery Shopping#Price Rite#Food Drink#Albertsons#Wholesale Club#Giant Food#Ralphs
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
247wallst.com

This Is the Item People Should Buy in Bulk

Going back for decades, most department and grocery stores sold items one by one. People could buy a can of soup, but there were no discounts for 30 cans. People could buy a dress, but they did not save money when buying a dozen. Sometimes, there were sales where people could buy three bars of soap and get one for free, but bulk sales of dozens of the same item at once were not a regular part of retail.
RETAIL
BGR.com

If you bought this at Costco, it could burn or cut you so throw it out now

It’s the season to light up your home, whether it’s with Christmas decorations or candles. But if you purchased the Northern Lights Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles recently and plan on using them, you should read this first. The company issued a recall for the two-tone jar candles sold at Costco as they might be dangerous to use. They pose laceration and fire risks, so you should stop using them right now if you have Northern Lights candles in your home.
RETAIL
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

33 Can't-Miss Deals From the Walmart Winter Clearance Sale

Save on iRobot Roomba vacuums, Apple AirPods, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you're searching for a good deal, Walmart is usually at the top of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodmorningamerica.com

16 things for every budget from Walmart's End of Year Clearance Sale

With gifting season over, many retailers are faced with the challenge of getting through inventory before launching into a new year. That means smart shoppers can still find amazing deals in the final days of the year. Walmart's End of Year Clearance Sale is one of the best going right...
SHOPPING
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
78K+
Followers
85K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy