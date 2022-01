Minimum Wage in Illinois is going up again. On Saturday, the new wage went up to $12 an hour. The Illinois Department of Labor is asking minimum wage workers to keep an eye on their pay stubs to make sure they are being paid the new rate. In 2019, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. So far there have been three raises to the minimum wage increase.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO