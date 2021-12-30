ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunrise Weather (12/30) Cold Temps Will Soon Arrive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: AM fog, then partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 83. Winds: E 10 mph. Tonight: Fog overnight, with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5 mph. Friday: Cloudy skies windy and warm. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph gusts to 30 mph. Extended forecast:...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight thanks to a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up […]
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

(1/4) Snowy, then rainy weather ahead as cold blast about to end

More very complicated and variable weather ahead tomorrow night into Thursday for the region with vastly differing impacts depending on location. TONIGHT: Just like the last 24 hours, we’ll have showers of rain or wet snow through tonight. Temperatures could be a degree or two warmer so snow levels are likely to be just above sea level but if heavier precipitation occurs, minor and brief accumulations of wet snow are possible into Wednesday. Also, while temperatures got into the upper 30s to low 40s today, many side streets (particularly nearer the Cascades and Olympics) are still packed with ice and this is not likely to melt much if at all through tonight. Some refreezing of melted ice and snow today is likely. Use caution early.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Cold snap and unsettled picture replaces mild New Year weather

Temperatures will dip below zero as the record-breaking mild New Year conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather picture, forecasters said.Snow fell in Scotland and parts of northern England on Tuesday, and overnight temperatures from Wednesday into Thursday are expected to dip below freezing during a cold snap.Strong winds, coupled with the snow, have led to treacherous travelling conditions in northern Scotland.The Met Office warned of 60mph-70mph gusts, possibly stronger for a time, for Orkney and Caithness.Strong winds on Tuesday also affected a number of ferry services operating in Scotland.Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said: “It’s going to be...
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Another chilly night but not as cold, fog also possible

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening, mostly clear and chilly but temperatures should be not as cold as what this morning. Lows headed for the upper 40s. Some patchy dense fog is possible overnight into through early tomorrow. On Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 70s. TONIGHT:...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder conditions are on the way. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 30s with increasing clouds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Temperatures drop overnight with a few flurries developing. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the teens. By Friday, temperatures approach zero degrees with subzero wind chills.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Stock Show Parade In Denver Canceled Due To Cold, Windy Weather Expected

DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast. (credit: CBS) “After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.” RELATED: Wind And Snow Impact Colorado Through Thursday “The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high...
DENVER, CO
SPY

Weather Any Storm With One of These Top Performing Umbrellas

As global warming continues to wreak havoc on the climate, rainfall is becoming more frequent and often more intense all over the world, including certain parts of the USA. Warmer air is capable of holding more moisture, so as the planet heats up, rain falls, the earth quakes and hurricanes rage. On a grand scale, we need to be taking major steps to try and alleviate this potentially catastrophic issue. However, on a much smaller scale, always having one of the best umbrellas by your side in preparation for these ever-changing weather patterns is a smart idea. Umbrellas can be an...
ENVIRONMENT

