Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 30

The Throwback Machine’s Holiday Spectacular sadly comes to a close. And while I did toy with taking a look at what some of the other networks were celebrating as the ball dropped, that only led me to the pure depression that was CBS’s competing “New Year’s Eve at Times Square,” hosted by legendary party animal Brent Musburger and featuring Charlie Daniels, Tanya Tucker, Melissa Manchester and a performance by the Brazilian band responsible for the whole Lambda craze, featuring a lead singer murdered only a couple years ago. Yikes.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO