15-year-old girl shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot inside her home in South Chicago, according to police.

The teen was in her home on the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday when someone discharged a firearm in a different part of the house. She suffered a graze wound on her thigh.

The girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.

