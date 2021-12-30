ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

15-year-old girl shot in South Chicago

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j54td_0dZ0uwIo00

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot inside her home in South Chicago, according to police.

The teen was in her home on the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday when someone discharged a firearm in a different part of the house. She suffered a graze wound on her thigh.

The girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man found shot to death in Little Village

CHICAGO –  A man was found dead in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the man, whose identity is unknown, was found unresponsive from a gunshot wound to the face in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Street around 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.  He is believed to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 seriously wounded, 2 others injured in I-57 shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on I-57 near 119th Street late Sunday night left one person seriously wounded and two others injured, according to Illinois State Police. Police said troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting near 119th Street in the southbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:18 p.m. Three people were transported to a local […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

1 shot at Bridgeview banquet hall

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — At least one person was shot inside a banquet hall in Bridgeview Sunday night, according to Bridgeview media spokesperson Ray Hanania. The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquets in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue during a wedding. According to Hanania, an altercation broke out leading to someone […]
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Chicago police lay out public safety, crime fighting efforts for new year

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Supt. David Brown held a press conference Tuesday to outline how they plan to improve public safety in the city during 2022.  Much of Tuesday’s talk about public safety goals centered on visibility, engagement and collaboration with the community. Those goals include tripling positive interactions with Chicago residents […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 38, dead after South Side fight on New Year’s Day

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was killed after being hit in the head during a fight on New Year’s Day on the city’s South Side. Chicago police said the man got into a physical altercation with another on the 5000 block of South State Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man struck the 38-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

West Side shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 in critical condition

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s West Side Saturday evening left a 26-year-old woman in critical condition and a man wounded, according to police. Police said the individuals were in a parked car in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 5:32 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a gunman inside opened fire, striking both individuals.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Chicago#Weather#Police#Nexstar#Wgn Tv
WGN News

2 hurt in Metra train, car collision in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ill. – Two people were injured after a Metra train collided with a vehicle Monday evening in downtown Glencoe.  Authorities say both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Details remain limited, but Glencoe officials say the Metra train struck a vehicle on the Park Avenue rail crossing tracks.   A crash investigation is ongoing. Train […]
GLENCOE, IL
WGN News

3 dead after wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO —Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway. Illinois State Police responded around 5 a.m. Saturday on I-290 near Mannheim Road for a crash involving two cars. The driver and sole occupant of one car was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of a second car were also killed. It […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office sees 2nd highest caseload of all-time amid pandemic, record homicide numbers

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded its second-highest caseload in its history in 2021, attributed to a record number of gun-related homicides, an increase in opioid overdoses and the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCMEO recorded 1,002 gun-related homicides in 2021, shattering the record of 881 set in 2020. The Office handled 1,087 total […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Drew Peterson to ask judge to toss out murder conviction

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson is getting another chance to argue that his murder conviction in the death of his third wife should be thrown out. A Will County judge has scheduled a Jan. 21 hearing on Peterson’s motion that the conviction should be tossed because his lead attorney did not […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago 2021: A look back at the big stories of the year

As 2021 got underway, many of us expected the new year would bring better times. Well, that transition has taken longer than we hoped.  In the meantime, we had many other challenges to focus on and victories to celebrate. WGN’s Ray Cortopassi has a look back at the events that shaped our past year. Politics […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Black, whose legal name is […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy