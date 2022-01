Customers of traditional banks expect to be paid interest on their savings and a handful of digital currency platforms are following suit by paying their customers interest on the coins and tokens they store in their wallets. In the U.S., high annual percentage yield (APY) savings accounts typically earn interest at a rate of approximately 2.15%, while standard checking and savings accounts earn far less at approximately 0.01% APY. Digital currency platforms, however, typically pay more interest.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO