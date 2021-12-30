ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Rescue Dogs, A Non-Profit Organization, Leads Fight to Save Dogs from Chinese Meat Trade in the face of CDC Import Ban

By China Rescue Dogs
 5 days ago

VASS, N.C., Dec. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — China Rescue Dogs, a leading American 501(c)(3) non-profit dog rescue, has been recognized for its efforts to save dogs from the Chinese meat...

