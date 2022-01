The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) rallies after Wedbush Securities upgrades the stock to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral. Analyst Tom Nikic and team think the path to profitability for RealReal (REAL) will come into greater focus in 2022 after a key recent management change, which in turn will lead to an overall re-rating in the shares.

