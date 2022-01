HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools superintendent, Mike Folks, has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. “I appreciate the opportunity and support given to me over the past two and half years. The BOE, staff, students and parents of this district have not only been great teammates throughout my time here, they have also supported our educational goals during an unprecedented time,” said Folks.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO