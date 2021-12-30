Madison home shot at twice; 100+ rounds fired

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after dozens of shots were fired at a Madison home twice within a few hours.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2 the first incident occurred Tuesday night between 8:30 and 9 p.m. at a duplex on Westchester Drive.

MNPD said more than 100 shots were fired at the home, and one person inside was shot. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just a few hours later, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the other side of the duplex was shot around 50 times. No one was struck the second time.

Officials said it appears multiple weapons were used to fire shots at the home.

A suspect description has yet to be released.

This is a developing story.

