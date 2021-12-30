ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did NASA hire 24 theologians? Here's what you actually need to know

By Passant Rabie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media claimed the space agency is using religious experts to predict reactions to aliens. The search for life beyond Earth is already riddled with conspiracy. Throw some religion in the mix and it’s enough to get people enticed. Several news websites were buzzing with rumors over NASA recently hiring a...

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
NASA, Religion and Life Beyond Earth

Rumors have swirled around the internet that NASA hired a team of 24 theologians, with many media outlets claiming it was in order to prepare humanity for extraterrestrial contact. This was all deduced when University of Cambridge religious scholar Reverend Dr Andrew Davison released a statement, “Since the evolution of life is clearly not impossible, and the places where that might happen are probably extraordinarily numerous, there may well be a great deal of life elsewhere… Religious traditions would be an important feature in how humanity would work through any such confirmation of life elsewhere… Because of that, it features as part of NASA’s ongoing aim to support work on ‘the societal implications of astrobiology,’ working with various partner organizations.” The reality, however, is that back in 2015, NASA did indeed work with the Center of Theological Inquiry when they provided $1.1 million to fund a program “to study the social impact of finding life beyond Earth,” specifically to “convene an interdisciplinary inquiry into the societal implications of the search for life in the universe.” The portion of the program that NASA funded concluded two years later. Read more at Inverse.
How runaway space junk could trap humans on Earth

When you’re screaming through the void faster than a speeding bullet, any traffic you encounter might as well be made of, well, speeding bullets. Defensive driving is recommended. Hazardous space debris has twice threatened the International Space Station recently. On or around November 12, a debris field generated by...
Retired NASA Scientist Says We Can Terraform Mars And Venus If We Stop Screwing Around

Could we live on other planets in our solar system or is such a dream a mere fantasy? Dr. Jim Green, the current National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Chief Scientist, recently argued that we could potentially terraform Mars and Venus. However, Green also contends human beings must stop “screwing around” and develop a better communication system before we can possibly terraform other planets.
Top NASA Scientist Brings Great News About Terraforming Mars and Venus

Long ago, the idea of terraforming another planet was just a pure sci-fi scenario. It was the foundation of some great movies, nevertheless. But nowadays, more and more scientists are seriously considering the idea. Luckily for us, nature has given us great gifts. One of those gifts is the human...
Look: China's Mars orbiter captured a rare selfie with the Red Planet

It’s the little orbiter that could, and did, take a selfie with a planet in the background. China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission snapped an image of its orbiter against the backdrop of the Red Planet. CNSA released these new images on Saturday, offering a stunning first view of a spacecraft in orbit around another planet.
James Webb Space Telescope completes tricky sunshield deployment

The James Webb Space Telescope has successfully deployed all five layers of its tennis-court-sized sunshield, a prerequisite for the telescope's science operations and the most nerve-wracking part of its risky deployment. The challenging procedure, which required careful tensioning of each of the five hair-thin layers of the elaborate sunshield structure...
This is the first photo from the spacecraft NASA will ram into an asteroid

NASA has shared the first photos taken by the DART’s built-in camera system. Launched in November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART for short — is an asteroid-defense system. While the spacecraft’s primary mission is to slam into an asteroid later this year, NASA also equipped it with a camera called the DRACO. DART will take photographs along its journey using the DRACO camera, and the first is a stark reminder of just how big space is.
NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA's new space telescope is on the verge of completing the riskiest part of its mission—unfolding and tightening a huge sunshade—after ground controllers fixed a pair of problems, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the...
James Webb Space Telescope interactive book and commemorative poster

The James Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched in December 2021 and is a new optical telescope consisting of 18 hexagonal mirror segments made of gold-plated beryllium which combine to create a 6.5 meter (21 ft 4 inch)[12] diameter mirror. Regarding a chance for astronomers to explore deep space like never before. Designed and created to succeed the Hubble Space Telescope as NASA’s flagship mission in astrophysics the James Webb Space Telescope will provide researchers with data over the next 10 years if all goes well and is roughly half the mass of the Hubble Space Telescope.
China National Space Administration (CNSA) Releases New Mars Images Captured by the Tianwen-1 Orbiter

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has just released amazing new images of Mars captured by their Tianwen-1 orbiter, which has been in orbit for approximately 526-days at a distance of about 350 million kilometers above Earth. Due to its distance from us, it required 19.5-minutes to transmit the images. The lander carried the rover with an expected life span of at least 90 Martian days and touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia on Mars, around 134-days-ago. Read more for a video and additional information.
Tour Mars' Jezero Crater with this gorgeous Perseverance rover mosaic (video)

A detailed new image provides a great look at the Perseverance Mars rover's Red Planet home and shows why the mission team is so excited to explore it. Perseverance landed inside the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, kicking off a surface mission that centers on hunting for signs of ancient Mars life and collecting samples for future return to Earth.
Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
Webb telescope fully deploys sunshield in mission milestone: NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its five-layer sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, US space agency NASA said. "All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's control center in Baltimore, where team members cheered, a live feed showed. The tennis court size, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade so that it is able to detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe. Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days.
