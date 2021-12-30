Elections to Watch in 2022

From November 3rd to January 6th last year, election officials across the country defended the results of the election amid harassment and threats from former President Trump and his allies. Former Philadelphia City Commissioner AL SCHMIDT, the lone Republican on the city’s election board, received death threats, some even targeting his three young daughters. Today, Schmidt will reflect on that difficult time and the challenges facing our future elections and democracy as we know it. Then, author MARK BOWDEN will lay out the week-by-week effort in key battleground states to undo the 2020 election results. His new book, co-authored with Matthew Teague, is The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It.
