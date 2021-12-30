ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elections to Watch in 2022

By Allison Meakem
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, where campaigns are temporally unbounded and election season seems constant, politicians and observers alike are already fixated on the 2022 midterm legislative elections, to be held in November of next year. And while the midterms can seriously endanger...

foreignpolicy.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows

In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American Democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College toll. In other words, those GOP lawmakers refuse to recognize the will of the people. Which means they no longer recognize democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Montana Standard

Elect decent leaders

As January 6th approaches, we are reminded of that grim, terrifying 2021 day. Lives were lost, injuries occurred, one policeman lost an eye, our citadel of government was defiled, and we were left questioning if democracy could or would survive. Since 1/6/21 nineteen states have passed bills restricting voting rights,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation U.S.

The 'sore loser effect': Rejecting election results can destabilize democracy and drive terrorism

An attendee at an October 2021 political rally hosted by right-wing activist Charlie Kirk asked: “How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?” The attendee was referring to the baseless allegation that Joe Biden stole the 2020 U.S. presidential election and that he unfairly denied Donald Trump reelection. Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, condemned the question. But one year after the Capitol insurrection that was fueled by Trump’s claims of a rigged election, Kirk, other commentators and politicians – and, of course, Trump himself – continue to fuel false beliefs of widespread election fraud....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Urban Milwaukee

Republicans Expand Election Probe

More government employees and election officials, including information technology workers in Madison and Green Bay and the Green Bay city clerk, have been served with subpoenas in an ongoing Republican-backed investigation of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The taxpayer-funded investigation, led by former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman...
MADISON, WI
TheConversationCanada

Here are some of the political events that will dominate headlines in 2022

Last year started out hopeful with the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines, but quickly proved to be a challenging year for governments and communities worldwide. Still in the midst of the pandemic, 2022 will bring about a host of significant political issues and events that will impact communities, both locally and globally. Here are some of the major events that will dominate the news cycles this year. Charting the global economy The global economy will be fragile as central banks wind down the programs that have stimulated economies the past two years. Interest rates and inflation will both increase, causing hardship to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The insurrection election

Are you waiting on the edge of your seat for more information from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot? Well, the committee has good news for you, just in time for the 2022 midterm elections. The committee will “begin a more public phase of its work in the...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Not all polarization is bad, but US democracy could be in trouble

For the first time, the United States has been classified as a “backsliding democracy” in a global assessment of democratic societies by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, an intergovernmental research group. One key reason the report cites is the continuing popularity among Republicans of false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the […] The post Not all polarization is bad, but US democracy could be in trouble appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

French presidential contenders adapt campaign to pandemic

The conservative candidate in France's presidential election said on Tuesday she will adapt her campaign to pandemic conditions, focusing on social media and shunning large voter rallies in favor of small gatherings. Like Republicans Party candidate Valérie Pécresse, other contenders running in April’s election are also mulling how to reach out to voters amid the pandemic.“That campaign won't look like any other one," Pécresse said as she inaugurated her campaign headquarters in Paris She said a maximum limit of 2,000 people indoors will be respected, in line with a rule that currently applies to cultural activities. Proof of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHYY

Efforts to overturn the 2020 election

From November 3rd to January 6th last year, election officials across the country defended the results of the election amid harassment and threats from former President Trump and his allies. Former Philadelphia City Commissioner AL SCHMIDT, the lone Republican on the city’s election board, received death threats, some even targeting his three young daughters. Today, Schmidt will reflect on that difficult time and the challenges facing our future elections and democracy as we know it. Then, author MARK BOWDEN will lay out the week-by-week effort in key battleground states to undo the 2020 election results. His new book, co-authored with Matthew Teague, is The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

