Elections to Watch in 2022

Last year started out hopeful with the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines, but quickly proved to be a challenging year for governments and communities worldwide. Still in the midst of the pandemic, 2022 will bring about a host of significant political issues and events that will impact communities, both locally and globally. Here are some of the major events that will dominate the news cycles this year. Charting the global economy The global economy will be fragile as central banks wind down the programs that have stimulated economies the past two years. Interest rates and inflation will both increase, causing hardship to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO