Real Madrid will look to build upon their commanding league at the top of the La Liga standings on Sunday in their road matchup against Getafe. Real Madrid currently holds an eight-point lead over Sevilla in the La Liga standings. Meanwhile, Getafe is fighting off falling into position for relegation, currently in a three-way tie for the 16th spot in the standings. Real Madrid has won eight of their last matchup in La Liga play overall and have not lost a game in three months. Getafe will be looking for the upset as they attempt to build on some momentum from recent weeks in which they are unbeaten in their last five games with just a single loss in their past eight games.

