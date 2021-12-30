ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LOCAL WEATHER THURSDAY 12-30-21

navarrenewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Thursday, December 30. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 68° to...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight thanks to a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up […]
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Improving weather, but instability continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper trough moving over the state will continue unstable weather this evening allowing for a few downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Conditions will gradually stabilize and dry out through midweek. Light background winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes with a brief period of trade winds Wednesday night […]
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER TUESDAY 1-4-22

Local weather report for Tuesday, January 4. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 33° to a high of 50°. Sunrise is 6:45 AM and Sunset 5 PM . Cloudy . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 5% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
SPY

Weather Any Storm With One of These Top Performing Umbrellas

As global warming continues to wreak havoc on the climate, rainfall is becoming more frequent and often more intense all over the world, including certain parts of the USA. Warmer air is capable of holding more moisture, so as the planet heats up, rain falls, the earth quakes and hurricanes rage. On a grand scale, we need to be taking major steps to try and alleviate this potentially catastrophic issue. However, on a much smaller scale, always having one of the best umbrellas by your side in preparation for these ever-changing weather patterns is a smart idea. Umbrellas can be an...
ENVIRONMENT

