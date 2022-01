If you like pizza, but dread seeing people pull apart connected slices with their bare hands, there’s a life hack on TikTok that can help you. When you order a pie of pizza, you can use the pizza saver as a serving tool if there’s no knife or pizza cutter in sight. TikTok users have figured out this innovative and hygienic serving method in the last year and have been sharing it on the video platform, including food influencer Chris Franzoni of EatmoreBaltimore.

