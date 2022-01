All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony’s tribute to the Viennese tradition returns to the Meyerson. The audience can toast the New Year with lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. They can then stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO