A 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers means the Broncos secure some pretty pathetic accolades. Denver will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year, and you’d have to go all the way back to the Broncos 17-year start from the 1960s to find a longer stretch without postseason appearance. The ignominious achievement becomes even worse when you consider that the playoffs have been expanded from five seeds to seven since the 1970s. Vic Fangio’s 29 losses across his first three seasons is the most by any head coach in franchise history. On top of those dubious achievements, this also the first Denver roster in 40 years without a single player on the Pro Bowl roster. To someone who does not bleed orange and blue, there’s little debate that these Broncos are both bad and boring.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO