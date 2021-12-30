ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...

MIX 94.9

Wind Chill Advisory Extended Until Noon on Friday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Chill Advisory until noon on Friday. Wind chills will dip to around 25 to 35 below for nearly all of Minnesota. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Dangerous Cold Tonight + Wind Chill Warning

The National Weather Service has expanded its Wind Chill Warning into portions of central Minnesota to include Kandiyohi, Stearns, and Todd counties (+more) through noon Friday -- where wind chills as cold as -45 are expected. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Weather Announcements for Wednesday Night, January 5th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday night, January 5th, 2022. - Awana and Wednesday Night Live at Discovery Church has been canceled for tonight (Wednesday). - Together as One ACC religion classes and community meal at St. Peter's Church is canceled Wednesday night due to weather. -...
ENVIRONMENT
MIX 94.9

Weather Related Announcements Friday, January 7th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 7th, 2022. -- St. Cloud State will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. -- Benton-Stearns New Frontiers, Voyagers, and Pioneers. -- Foley. -- Prince of Peace Lutheran School. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- St. Cloud Area School...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Minnesota, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more) from 6 pm this evening through 3 pm Wednesday. Snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches....
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Ten Amazing Family-Friendly Experiments For Minnesota’s (Latest) Cold Snap

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

16 Things Every MN Vehicle Needs For A Winter Emergency

I was shopping at Sam's Club this past weekend and noticed they've got several products on display that would be great to have in your car in case of a winter snow emergency, like a tiny shovel you can fold up and store in your trunk. It actually got me...
CARS
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday Night, Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations are expected to be around three inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour. Light snow is expected Tuesday night...
ENVIRONMENT
MIX 94.9

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
MIX 94.9

Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation

SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had owned the business for 38 years. They sold it to their son Jason Mathiasen and his wife Mari. The second generation took over operations on January 1st.
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
MIX 94.9

Tall Ships Festival in Two Harbors Tickets on Sale Now

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. Tickets are on sale now, even though the festival doesn't happen for about 8 months. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you...
TWO HARBORS, MN
MIX 94.9

Wind Chill Warning Issued for Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- The stretch of brutal cold weather continues through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota from Midnight through noon Saturday. Dangerously cold will chills as low as 40 below zero are expected....
ENVIRONMENT
