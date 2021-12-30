ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkish govt expands probe targeting Istanbul city staff

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association Thursday in a case that could have political and legal repercussions on the opposition-held Istanbul municipality. The trial against 23 people involved with DIAYDER, which stands for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity...

Istanbul Municipality is targeted by the Ministry of the Interior over questionable terrorism charges

Turkey’s Ministry of the Interior launched a criminal investigation on December 26 against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) — the latest spat between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People Party (CHP). The Ministry claims to have discovered links between some of the municipality employees and terrorist organizations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Turkey Probes Istanbul Municipality Staff Over Alleged Militant Ties

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has launched an investigation into hundreds of staff at the opposition-run Istanbul municipality accused of links to militant groups, drawing fierce criticism from the city's mayor on Monday over the handling of the probe. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
Fethullah Gulen
Attacks highlight reach of Iran-allied militias

All three coincided with a massive memorial in Tehran for Qassem Soleimani, the general killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020 in Iraq. Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded former U.S. President Donald Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”
MIDDLE EAST
Turkish cenbank says aims to bring inflation to target gradually

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday that it would formulate its monetary policy next year with the aim of bringing inflation gradually towards its medium-term target of 5%, compared with a current level above 20%. In its monetary and exchange rate policy document for...
BUSINESS
Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19. What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."
PUBLIC HEALTH
US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites

The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Tuesday.The strikes against the launch sites apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued by the coalition did not specify who carried them out. The statement offered few details beyond saying the sites “posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria,” and were struck in self defense.Green Village, just east of the Euphrates River, is an installation used by some of the several hundred...
MILITARY
Taiwan buys Lithuanian rum ‘blocked by China’ amid diplomatic row

Taiwan bought a large shipment of Lithuanian rum bound for China after learning that Chinese customs were set to block it amid a diplomatic row between Beijing and Vilnius.The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said on Tuesday that it decided to go ahead with the purchase of 20,400 bottles of rum in December to support Lithuania.“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the South China Morning Post reported the company as saying. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that.”Beijing and Vilnius are locked...
CHINA
Politics
Middle East
Yemeni rebels claim seized UAE ship was transporting weapons

Yemen’s rebel government unveiled weapons it says it seized on Monday aboard a United Arab Emirates-flagged military ship ferrying equipment bound for the Saudi-led armed forces it is fighting.But sources speaking to Saudi-controlled news outlets claimed the military vehicles and rifles displayed by the Iranian-backed Houthi forces at a televised press conference were “planted”. That is despite markings on some of the equipment denoting it as belonging to the Saudi-led coalition of forces fighting the Houthis, formally known as Ansarullah.The ship seizure has escalated tempers in a war that has already killed at least 370,000 people and displaced nearly four...
MIDDLE EAST
Israel killed over 300 Palestinians in 2021 marking a seven-year high, charity says

Israel killed more than 300 Palestinians in 2021 - at least a fifth of whom were children - marking the deadliest year on record since 2014, according to an Israeli rights group.And nearly 900 Palestinians were made homeless in 2021 as Israeli house demolitions hit a five-year high, said the charity B’Tselem.In a report released on Tuesday, the Jerusalem-based charity said that over the last year Israeli security forces’ use of “lethal, wanton, unlawful open-fire policy” resulted in the killing of 313 Palestinians, including 71 minors across the occupied Palestinian territories.Of these victims, 70 per cent were killed in Gaza...
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic Jihad Threatening to Bomb Tel Aviv if Hunger Striking Prisoner Dies

141 days into the hunger strike of Islamic Jihad operative Hisham Abu Hawash who is in Israeli custody, the Islamic Jihad had threatened that “his death will lead to the bombing of Tel Aviv.”. The Islamic Jihad official responsible for the prisoners’ portfolio said Tuesday that Secretary-General Ziad Nachale...
RELIGION
Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE join Security Council

The U.N. Security Council has five new members. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday formally took up the posts they won in an election in June. Ambassadors made brief remarks and installed their countries' flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers.
WORLD
Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said.Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him...
ADVOCACY

