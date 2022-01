More than a year into the pandemic, there are a handful of new and repurposed therapeutics that have been approved or authorized to treat COVID-19. This spectrum of medical therapies to treat COVID-19 continues to grow and evolve rapidly with medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and drugs that are made available under emergency use authorization (EUA). While clinical trials for COVID-19 therapeutics are ongoing, it is important for physicians to understand what is available.

