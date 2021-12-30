Immunovant Provides Regulatory Update Regarding Initiation Of Phase 3 Trial For Batoclimab In Myasthenia Gravis In The First Half Of 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company achieved alignment with the FDA Division of Neurology 1 ("FDA") to move forward in myasthenia gravis ("MG"). Immunovant plans to start its Phase 3 study for batoclimab in MG in the first half of calendar year 2022.

The trial will include an induction (primary efficacy) period during which Immunovant plans to study doses of 680mg and 340mg of batoclimab delivered weekly by subcutaneous injection. The primary efficacy analysis will be based on MG-ADL measured in Acetylcholine Receptor Antibody Positive subjects through 12 weeks of blinded, placebo-controlled therapy. Follow-on treatment with alternative dosing regimens (including potential lower maintenance and higher rescue doses) will be explored in subsequent study periods. The safety and monitoring plan and size of the safety database are expected to be in accordance with FDA guidance and generally consistent with those being used in other similar programs. Details of the clinical trial will be presented in an upcoming investor call described below.

"We believe we have a differentiating approach to studying batoclimab in myasthenia gravis," commented Bill Macias, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. "Specifically, by applying an induction and maintenance paradigm, we aspire to develop the first anti-FcRn with flexible dosing. This approach has the potential to maximize the benefits of batoclimab's unique product attributes," Dr. Macias added.

"Based on our market research, we believe that people living with myasthenia gravis desire to achieve significant clinical improvement and want to maintain this improvement without experiencing disease flares," stated Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Our Phase 3 trial was designed around these insights and is intended to take advantage of batoclimab's broad therapeutic window and a simple subcutaneous delivery device to provide a patient-friendly dosing experience," continued Salzmann. This pivotal trial is on track to begin in 1H 2022 with a likely data readout in 2024. More details will be provided in an investor call on January 5 th, 2022.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401 ("batoclimab"), a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

