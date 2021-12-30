ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Medical System (867.HK)'s Latest MSCI ESG Rating Unchanged At AA, Leading The Industry Globally

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), the world's largest index provider, has updated the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating of China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS" or the "Company"). CMS's latest rating remains unchanged at "AA", surpassing 83% of the companies in the pharmaceutical industry, which indicates the Company has maintained leading position in ESG management among its global peers.

MSCI ESG ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC), and have covered over 2,900 companies globally. Given its independence, consistency and transparency, the ratings have become an important factor affecting investment decisions of global investors. CMS has maintained the "AA" rating for two consecutive years and received outstanding scores in several aspects, such as corporate governance, human capital, product safety and quality, etc., which reflects the recognition of the Company's governance practices and sustainable development performance from the capital market.

Pursuing the sustainable development goal of "carrying out the concept of environmental protection, achieving the value of social responsibility, being committed to becoming a leading sustainable pharmaceutical enterprise in China", CMS has always attached great importance to ESG governance and practice. CMS has set up an ESG Committee at the board level in 2020. The Committee pays great attention to stakeholders' demands and global ESG governance trends, and continuously improves the internal operation accordingly, while actively devoting to public welfare and environmental protection. Adhering to the concept of "striver-oriented", CMS regards employees as the most valuable assets, provides them with comprehensive career plans, and actively protects their rights and interests. In addition, as one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry, CMS adheres to the product quality principles of "continuous improvement and quality first" and has built the quality control system throughout the product life cycle, in order to provide accessible, affordable and reliable medicines for the general public.

CMS is committed to further integrating ESG governance into corporate operations in the future, fulfilling corporate environmental and social responsibilities, and providing more quality and affordable innovative medicines to meet patients' clinical needs, so as to create greater values for society.

Contact: Tel.: +86 755 8241 6868 Email: ir@cms.net.cn

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-medical-system-867hks-latest-msci-esg-rating-unchanged-at-aa-leading-the-industry-globally-301451809.html

SOURCE China Medical System Holdings Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Construction Of A New R&D Center In Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park In Pudong Shanghai

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, announced today it has started construction on a new R&D Center in Zhangjiang Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industrial Base, dubbed "Zhangjiang Pharma Valley", located in Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Pudong, Shanghai. The Zhangjiang Pharma Valley is one of the top biotech hubs in China and is home to over 1,000 innovative biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion - draft

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules governing mobile apps, stating that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need security reviews. The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security. Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msci#Esg#Aa#Cms#The Company#Company#Msci Esg#Bbb#Ccc#Esg Committee
TheStreet

World Economy Will Exceed $100 Trillion In 2022

The world economy will reach $100 trillion by 2022 instead of 2024, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. China will lead the way of being the global top economy and gross domestic product, the London-based group noted. Global economies will see their GDP increase while they recover...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

MSCI upgrades Wilmar to 'A' for ESG performance in 2021 assessment

SINGAPORE (Jan 4): Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has upgraded Wilmar International to an “A” rating from a “BBB” for the latter’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The upgrade was made during MSCI’s assessment in 2021, for long-term resilience to ESG risks by companies....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TheStreet

Digital Realty Announces Pricing Of €750 Million Of Guaranteed Notes Due 2032

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (DLR) - Get Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that Digital Intrepid Holding B.V., an indirect wholly owned holding and finance subsidiary of the company's operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P., priced an offering of €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2032 at a price of 99.056% of the principal amount.
RETAIL
Reuters

Indian shares halt rally as COVID-19 worries creep in

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares flitted between gains and losses on Wednesday, after logging solid gains for two straight sessions, as rising COVID-19 cases and fresh curbs across the country kept investors on edge. By 0453 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the benchmark S&P BSE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS
Forbes

Beijing Is Intentionally Underreporting China’s Covid Death Rate (Part 1)

“The official figures do not reflect the true death toll, particularly in China…” - Newsweek. The Covid pandemic — its ups and downs, waves and variants – has been the main driver of economic events, and financial market reactions, for the past two years. Positive news like the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine announcements in November 2020 have spurred major market rallies, and worries over new mutations of the virus have provoked sell-offs. We are now entering the phase (we are told) where the pandemic will become endemic – which means we will have to “live with it” and with the countermeasures that will be necessary. The debate is shifting from the medical aspects of Covid to the economic aspect – what price society will have to pay to “live with it” going forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Pricing Of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech") (OTC: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,614,458 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock (the "Common Stock") and one warrant (the "Warrants") to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The Common Stock and Warrants comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.1875 (125% of the per unit offering price) and expires five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 542,168 shares of Common Stock and/or additional Warrants at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about January 7, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
etfdailynews.com

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Board Declares Quarterly Dividend For Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - Get Bank of Hawaii Corporation Report will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, January 24, 2022 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day. The live call,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy