Last month marked the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The event, held in Glasgow, was the fifth since the landmark Paris Agreement was signed during COP21. The Paris Agreement is the first binding pact that brings nations together to combat climate change. The overarching goal of the agreement is to limit global temperature rise to below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to preindustrial levels. Under the agreement, countries must submit their plans for climate action, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), every five years, raising the profile of this year’s COP. In their NDC, countries must communicate what actions they will take to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

