ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Red White & Bloom Settles CAD$5.1 Million Debt, Refinances CAD$12.8 Million Acreage Florida Acquisition Note, Grants Stock & Options

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TORONTO and ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company") has issued 6,784,812 shares to settle a CAD$5.1 million (US$4.0 million) debt. The weighted average conversion price is approximately CAD$0.75 per share (US $0.56). By settling the debt at a favorable conversion price, RWB will realize an accounting gain of approximately CAD$2.3 million (US$1.8 million).

Debt Refinance

Further to its press release of April 28, 2021, RWB has refinanced the CAD$12.8 million (U.S.$10 million) principal amount of its "Seven month" vendor take-back note issued to High Street Capital Partners, LLC, in connection with RWB Florida LLC's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Acreage Florida, Inc. (" Acreage Florida").

To refinance, RWB entered into an agreement for an aggregate principal amount of approximately CAD$14.6 million (US$11.5 million) secured debenture (the " Debenture") on November 29, 2021 from an arm's length investor. The Debenture bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and matures on May 30, 2022 unless accelerated under certain circumstances.

Stock & Option Issuance

Additionally, on December 21, 2021, RWB granted the following:

  • 500,000 stock options to a member of the board of directors at the price of CAD$0.40 (US$0.31). The shares will vest in one year.
  • 135,000 restricted share units (RSU) to a subcontractor for services at a deemed price of CAD$1.00. The RSUs vest on issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major U.S. markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California with respect to cannabis, and the U.S. and internationally for hemp-based CBD products. Visit website : www.RedWhiteBloom.com , or follow RWB on social media: Twitter: @rwbbrands; Facebook: @redwhitebloombrands; Instagram: @redwhitebloombrands.

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:

Tyler Troup, Managing DirectorCircadian Group IR IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. There is no assurance that these transactions will yield results in line with management expectations. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the implementation of the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, risks associated with the cannabis industry, competition, regulatory change, the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, market size, and the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume.  Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change.  Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information.  Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's proposed business, such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to the Company's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property and reliable supply chains; risks related to the Company and its business generally; risks related to regulatory approvals. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized.  It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

MYR Group Acquires Powerline Plus Companies

HENDERSON, Colo., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR" or "MYR Group") (MYRG) - Get MYR Group Inc. Report, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced that its Canadian subsidiary, MYR Group Construction Canada, Ltd. has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Powerline Plus Ltd. and its affiliate (collectively, the "Powerline Plus Companies"). The Powerline Plus Companies together comprise a leading full-service electrical distribution construction company, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Over the last two years, the combined average annual revenues of the Powerline Plus Companies were approximately $80 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON TUCSON / PALOMA VILLAGE

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) - Get Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Report (the "Company") today announced that it completed the acquisition of the 120-guestroom Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson / Paloma Village for $25.5 million through its joint venture with GIC on December 21, 2021. The investment represents a high-quality, market-leading hotel in a rapidly growing market.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Michigan State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
TheStreet

Docebo Announces Filing Of Prospectus For Selling Shareholder At-The-Market Offering Program

Docebo Inc. ("Docebo" or the "Company") (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced a new at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap" or the "Selling Shareholder") to sell up to US$200.0 million of existing common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to the public, from time to time, at Intercap's discretion. The Company will not make any sales under the ATM Program and will not receive any proceeds from the ATM Program. No sales will be made through a stock exchange or stock market in Canada. Sales under the ATM Program are not expected to begin at least until after the issuance of the Company's 2021 financial results in March 2022. All sales under the ATM Program will comply with Docebo's insider trading policy, including restrictions imposed thereunder during blackout periods.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Digital Realty Announces Pricing Of €750 Million Of Guaranteed Notes Due 2032

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (DLR) - Get Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that Digital Intrepid Holding B.V., an indirect wholly owned holding and finance subsidiary of the company's operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P., priced an offering of €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2032 at a price of 99.056% of the principal amount.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 90,800 shares of common stock to seven new employees, pursuant to the Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., 2021 Inducement Incentive Plan.
PRINCETON, NJ
TheStreet

Cartica Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartica Acquisition Corp ("Cartica" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Although the Company may pursue a business combination partner in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its efforts on completing a business combination with an India-based technology firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Cad#Florida Acquisition Note#Grants Stock Options#Cse#The Company#Rwb#Llc#Acreage Florida Inc#Rsu
TheStreet

DFIN To Participate In The CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas For The New Year Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) - Get Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management will speak at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on January 12, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST. The event will be held virtually and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Supermicro Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Event

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:. Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth ConferenceDate: January 10, 2022Presenter: David Weigand, CFO and Patrick Wang, President, East Coast & SVP, Strategy...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE, FFIEW) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE, FFIEW) securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021 for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Faraday Future designs and engineers next-generation smart electric connected vehicles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

American Films Continues Its Rapid Global Growth With US Acquisition And Addition To Brazilian Team

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative intellectual property protection and Identity as a Service (IDaaS) firm American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) today announced it has acquired key assets in both its United States and Brazil operations. The company purchased MDS/OneClick-Data, an established provider of identification validation, search, monitoring and valuation services, and formally added respected lobbyist and creative services businessman Wemerson Marinho to Facterra Brazil, its Brazilian subsidiary based in São Paolo.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

THE CATO CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION PLANS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (CATO) - Get Cato Corporation Class A Report announced today that John R. Howe, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and the Company's principal financial officer, plans to retire from these roles effective January 17, 2022 following 35 years of service with the Company. Mr. Howe will remain employed with the Company through May 1, 2022 to assist with the transition.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation At The 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference

Guess?, Inc. (GES) - Get Guess?, Inc. Report announced today that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the 24 th Annual ICR XChange Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SELLS $1.2 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that its majority-owned operating partnership subsidiary, Simon Property Group, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has agreed to sell:. $500 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Notes...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) - Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. Report today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on February 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is January 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in December was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Instadose Pharma Corp. (INSD) F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (MZKR) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) securities between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Instadose was formerly known as Mikrocoze, Inc. (OTC: MZKR), which was organized to sell micro-furniture for small spaces via the Internet. The Company has pivoted its business to focus on growth and acquisition of pharmaceutical grade agricultural products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NATERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Natera, Inc. On Behalf Of Natera Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report on behalf of Natera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Natera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

RBC Chooses Amazon, M&T, UnitedHealth As Top 2022 Stocks

'Our U.S. equity strategy team expects 2022 to be a year of solid but more moderate returns relative to 2021,' RBC said. RBC Capital Markets Tuesday named its top 30 stock picks for 2022, including Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Dupont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report, M&T Bank (MTB) - Get M&T Bank Corporation Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report and UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy