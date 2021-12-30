ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At CES 2022, Join TuSimple Executives As They Speak On The Future Of Autonomous Trucking

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a leader in global autonomous driving technology, will offer executive insights into the future of autonomous trucking through a CES keynote speech and additional Fireside Chats at their booth #4243.

CES Panel: The Connected Car - Here and Now Enabled by technologies like AI and 5G, learn how vehicles are improving safety, predicting behavior, and going green.

Date/ Time: Wednesday, January 5, 9 am PT Location: Las Vegas Convention Center - West 213-215

Panelists:Cheng Lu, CEO, TuSimple Nakul Duggal, SVP & GM, Automotive, Qualcomm Aruna Anand, Vice President, Connected Car Networking, Continental Automotive Christoph Hartung, President, ETAS, BoschModerator: Carla Bailo, CEO, Center for Automotive Research

The Future Is Green: Developing Hardware for Autonomous Vehicles

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan 5, 11-11:30 am PT Location: TuSimple Booth #4243

Partner Panelist: Ali Kani, VP, General Manager, NVIDIA Automotive TuSimple Panelist:Cheng Lu, President and CEOModerator: David F. Carr, Venture Beat

KEYNOTE: Improving Supply Chain Resiliency with Autonomous Trucks

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan 5, 2-2:30 pm PT Location:TuSimple Booth #4243 TuSimple:Pat Dillon, CFO, TuSimple

Leading the Charge: Bringing Autonomous Trucks to Market Globally

Date/Time: Thur, Jan 6, 10-10:30 am PT Location: TuSimple Booth #4243

Partner Panelists:Martin Lewerth, Executive Vice President of Scania Group, President of Mobility Solutions, Traton/Scania Michael Grahe, Head of Operations, Navistar Nicole Nason, Safety Officer and Head of External Affairs, Cavnue (TuSimple Board of Directors) TuSimple Panelist:Cheng Lu, President and CEOModerator: Edward Ludlow, Bloomberg

The Path to Adoption, Integration and Scaling AV Trucking Technology with DHL

Date/Time: Thur, Jan 6, 2-2:30 pm PT Location: TuSimple Booth #4243

Partner Panelist: Jason Gillespie, Senior Director of Continuous Improvement and Innovation, DHL TuSimple Panelist: Vivian Sun, VP of Business DevelopmentModerator: Alan Adler, FreightWaves

About TuSimpleTuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-ces-2022-join-tusimple-executives-as-they-speak-on-the-future-of-autonomous-trucking-301451048.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

