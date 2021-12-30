ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Outlook For The Nanomedicine Market 2021-2026: Extensive R&D And Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomedicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanomedicine market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Nanomedicine refers to specialized multi-functional drugs with programmable properties used for the treatment of diseases and repairing tissues at a molecular level.

It involves the use of nanoparticles, nanotubes and nanodevices, such as imaging agents, nanorobots, biochips and polymer therapeutics, for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of a disorder and analyzing the underlying pathophysiology. The nanoparticles include metal and metal oxides, liposomes and inorganic particles, which are used for transporting the drugs and targeting difficult to reach areas in the body.

As a result, nanomedicine finds extensive applications for drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicines and implants. Nanomedicine Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Nanomedicine is highly beneficial in the treatment of oncological, neurological, urological, infectious, ophthalmological, orthopedic, immunological and cardiovascular diseases.

Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for nanomedicines to produce vaccines and nanocarrier systems with enhanced efficacies. In line with this, shifting preference for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the nanoscale technologies for improved diagnostic procedures are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are using nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions for the effective administration of nanomedicines. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nanomedicine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, nanomolecule type, product and application. Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:

  • Nanoparticles
  • Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
  • Liposomes
  • Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates
  • Hydrogel Nanoparticles
  • Dendrimers
  • Inorganic Nanoparticles
  • Nanoshells
  • Nanotubes
  • Nanodevices

Breakup by Product:

  • Therapeutics
  • Regenerative Medicine
  • In-Vitro diagnostics
  • In-Vivo diagnostics
  • Vaccines

Breakup by Application:

  • Clinical Oncology
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Clinical Cardiology
  • Orthopedics
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Nanobiotix
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • Starpharma Holdings Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global nanomedicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nanomedicine market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the nanomolecule type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global nanomedicine market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86rkjd

