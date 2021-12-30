ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Centaurus Metals Ltd. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Centaurus Metals Ltd. (ASX: CTM; OTCQX: CTTZF), a nickel exploration and development company focused in Brazil, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Centaurus Metals Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTTZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Joining the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Centaurus Metals Managing Director, Mr. Darren Gordon, commented, "It is great to begin trading on the OTCQX and be joining the North American financial community at a time of unprecedented investment by the US government and industry in electrification and decarbonization. Central to this theme is the demand for low emission nickel which is exactly what Centaurus can deliver from its very large, low emission, Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil which presently has a JORC Mineral Resource of 80.6Mt @ 0.91% Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel."

Centaurus Metals Ltd. has retained MCAP LLC to act as the Company's OTCQX advisor. MCAP is a US broker-dealer that provides institutional securities services and electronic market making. MCAP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Centaurus Metals Ltd.Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX: CTM) is an Australian-headquartered minerals exploration and development company focused on the near-term development of the globally significant Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Northern Brazil - one of the world's premier mining addresses.

In May 2021, the Company delivered a Scoping Study for the production of 20,000 tonnes per annum of nickel in sulphate at Jaguar over an initial mine life of 13 years. The study demonstrated compelling economics and very low forecast GHG Emissions of only 4.69t CO 2/tonne of nickel equivalent.

The Company recently upgraded its JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate to 80.6Mt @ 0.91% Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel which is expected to deliver enhanced economics in the Definitive Feasibility Study, due for completion by the end of 2022.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

