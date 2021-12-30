ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SIGNA Sports United To Participate In The Citi AppsEconomy Virtual Conference On January 6, 2022

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the world's leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, announced that management will participate in the Citi AppsEconomy Virtual Conference on January 6, 2022.

SSU's Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Zoll, and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Johnstone, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can watch the fireside chat live by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/. A recording will be available for one year following the completion of the conference at the same location.

In addition, management will participate in meetings with institutional investors. Attendees of the conference interested in meeting management should contact their Citi representative.

About SIGNA Sports United

Inspiring performance. United by passion. SSU is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by our leading sports commerce and technology platform. Our specialist strategy allows us to uniquely spotlight the best of our 1000+ brand partners across the bike, tennis, outdoor and teamsports categories. Together we serve our 7M+ active customers by uniting the world's sports data pools, digital talent and passion for active living. For further information, please visit: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005029/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Gannett To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (GCI) - Get Gannett Co., Inc. Report today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Horne, will participate in the following virtual conferences:. Citi's AppsEconomy Conference (formerly TMT West)Thursday, January 6,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Crown Castle To Present At Citi's 2022 AppsEconomy Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) - Get Crown Castle International Corp Report ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at Citi's 2022 AppsEconomy Conference. Mr. Schlanger's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Virtual Bitcoin Event Keyfest To Be Held In January

Casa, a Bitcoin security company, will host a virtual festival celebrating the past, present, and future of personal keys. On January 5-7, Keyfest 2022 will gather prominent Bitcoiners to discuss wallet security, financial sovereignty, privacy, and what makes it all possible – private keys. “We created Keyfest 2021 to...
BITCOIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signa#Citi#The Company#Ssu#Company#Investor Relations#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) - Get Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference, which will be available beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2022 ICR Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report, the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference planned to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Joel Anderson, President and CEO, and Ken Bull, CFO, are currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

BurgerFi To Participate In The 2022 ICR Conference

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's fastest-growing premium fast-casual and casual dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high quality, casual dining brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), today announced that management will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference. Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Rabinovitch, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host 1x1 investor meetings and breakout sessions throughout the day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
tmonews.com

T-Mobile CFO attending Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022

T-Mobile US Inc.’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be attending the Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022. He will be providing a business update in the event. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Thursday, January 6th at 4:00 pm ET.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Asensus Surgical To Participate In The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference And H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Company's virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Assure To Participate In The AlphaNorth Capital Conference

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (" IONM"), announced that it is scheduled to present at the AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference on March 25-27, 2022. The event introduces growth-stage companies...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The 24th Annual ICR Conference

A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA ), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24 th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Jill Ramsey, and Chief Financial Officer, Ciaran Long, will participate in the fireside chat.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Blend To Participate In The Needham Growth Conference

Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) , a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and head of Blend, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. The discussion will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Curaleaf Announces January Investor Community Conference And Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2022.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005433/en/. DigitalBridge, digital infrastructure investor operator (Graphic: Business Wire) January...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. Stockholders Approve Business Combination With Dave Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (VPCC) ("VPCC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, at the special meeting of its stockholders held on January 4, 2022, the stockholders voted to approve its previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Dave Inc. ("Dave"), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Interfor To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results On February 3, 2022

Analyst Conference Call - 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 4, 2022. BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on February 3, 2022. Information related to Interfor's fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy